COVID-19 viral levels expected to decline in Regina’s wastewater: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have increased slightly but remain stable overall, according to the University of Regina’s latest report on Monday.

The U of R said preliminary data shows a decline could occur in its next wastewater report.

The highest observed levels were found mid-December 2020 and April 2021, coinciding with high infection rates in the Regina area.

The BA.2 Omicron subvariant continues to be observed at low levels, with no obvious trends.

In the provincial government’s COVID-19 update on Thursday, deaths were down significantly, from 44 the previous week to 13 the week of Feb. 27 to March 3.

There were also 1,013 laboratory cases confirmed for the same time period.

The province announced that Saskatchewan’s remaining emergency order would renewed after it expired on Monday.

The emergency order remained in place following the removal of public health orders to give the government powers to reallocate health care staff around the province to fit needs in the system.