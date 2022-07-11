COVID-19 viral levels in wastewater 'increased significantly': U of R

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater have increased significantly since last week’s update and are considered high, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina (U of R).

The highest observed levels were found in mid December of 2020 and April 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in Regina and area, the U of R outlined in its analysis.

Omicron BA.2 and its sub-lineages are dominant, according to the update. However, data suggests that the levels may not increase in the next analysis.

As of the province’s final weekly update on June 30, there were three COVID-19 related deaths reported and 119 people in hospital.