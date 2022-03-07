COVID-19 viral levels rising in Regina's wastewater: U of R

COVID-19 viral levels are on the rise again in Regina’s wastewater, according to the latest data from the University of Regina.

The report also said overall viral levels remain volatile with no sustained trends.

The Omicron variant remains the dominant strain. Delta levels have started to drop below the detection limit, while the BA.2 Omicron sub variant remains at a low presence.

Regina recorded nine COVID-19 related deaths during the province’s last reporting period of Feb. 20-26.

That was second highest zone in the province after the North Central zone, which recorded 11 deaths.

A Facebook post from the U of R said viral levels were highest in mid-December of 2020 and again in April of 2021, which coincided with high infection rates in the Regina area.