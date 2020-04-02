REGINA -- Saskatchewan health officials are expected to provide another update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

That press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Here’s what we know ahead of that update:

Sask. records a third death related to COVID-19

On Wednesday, the province announced a third death related to COVID-19.

The person was in their 80s.

There were also nine new cases in the province, bringing Saskatchewan’s total to 193.

Sask. not reporting cases outside of Regina and Saskatoon

Health officials won’t be reporting COVID-19 cases in communities outside of Regina and Saskatoon.

The rest of the province is divided into zones: far north, north, central and south.

Dr. Saqib Shahab says everyone should be following public health orders regardless of whether there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in their community.

State of emergency extended

Premier Scott Moe has extended the province’s state of emergency for another two weeks.

All public health orders will remain in place during this time.

Moe said there’s no way of knowing how long the measures will need to stay in place.