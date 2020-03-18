REGINA -- The Western Hockey League (WHL) has announced the end of the 2019-20 regular season.

Fifty-four games remained in the leagues regular season.

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season Schedule.”

Robison said the league will “make every effort possible” to hold playoffs at a later date.