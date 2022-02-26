Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day

Festivities at Ochapowace First Nation consisted of a community hockey game and an event afterward where former NHLer Theo Fleury spoke. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News Regina) Festivities at Ochapowace First Nation consisted of a community hockey game and an event afterward where former NHLer Theo Fleury spoke. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News Regina)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Nations pledge to remove 'selected' Russian banks from SWIFT

Canada, the United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to block 'selected' Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial messaging system and to impose 'restrictive measures' on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russian official issues stark threats to the West

Moscow may respond to Western sanctions by opting out of the last nuclear arms deal with the U.S., cutting diplomatic ties with Western nations and freezing their assets, a senior Russian official warned as Russia’s ties with the West dived to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener