Cowessess First Nation holds NHL motivation day

Cowessess First Nation held an NHL motivation day where former hockey players visited the community to inspire the next generation of players.

"They are here to inspire and to help our community get stronger (and) to inspire our youth,” said Chief Cadmus Delorme.

The group toured the former Marieval Residential School site where 751 unmarked graves were found last summer. The group then traveled to Ochapowace First Nation to play a hockey game against community members.

"I got really emotional watching the graves today and seeing that place it kind of got me in the heart,” said Theo Fleury, who played in the NHL from 1988 to 2003.

Fleury is of Metis decent and hopes that he can inspire children to chase their dreams.

"I hope that kids leave with that hope and that inspiration that they too can maybe some day do what we have all done,” said Fleury.

Local hockey players took advantage of talking to a former NHL player by asking questions about the game.

“It is awesome,” said Lucas Bellegarde who is a member of Cowessess First Nation. “It is my first time ever talking to an NHL player I always wanted to be in the NHL.”

Bellegarde adds that there was some advice that really stuck with him.

“Keep going, don’t stop, always look ahead never look behind you,” said Bellegarde. “I am trying to get better so I can make it to the WHL and then drafted to the NHL.”

Chief Delorme adds Friday was an important day for the youth in the community.

“Our youth are our future and our youth have so much aspiration,” said Chief Delorme. “To have even more role models like the ones that are here today will ensure that our youth persevere.”

Delorme hopes the event inspired the community to chase their dreams.