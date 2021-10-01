COWESSESS FIRST NATION -- Thursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The significance of the day was felt deeply on Cowessess First Nation, where 751 unmarked graves were discovered in June.

“Sept. 30 is now a new day in Canada for us to come together. Everyday is Sept. 30 for Cowessess First Nation,” said Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

An invitation was extended to all members of the public and around 100 people came to commemorate the day. Delorme said it’s a step in the right direction.

“A day to reflect on truth and reconciliation is the right approach this province and this country needs,” said Delorme. “Change doesn’t come overnight”.

The event took place near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School, which was torn down in 1999.

Pictures remain of the children who attended the school. Delorme said discussions with elders will take place on what to do with the pictures and where to put them for all to see.

“We will consult with our survivors some of them are in those pictures and some are little kids at the time and today they are elders so we want to make sure they are in a safe place,” Delorme said.

For some members of the community, it was their first time returning to the school site since leaving.

“Today was an inaugural day for us to actually gather where the school was this is not a norm on Cowessess,” explained Chief Delorme. “To know that there was once windows behind us where our family members looked out and were not able to sing dance or pray."

Even though the day brought people together, Chief Delorme says there is still a lot of work to be done.

“To gather on the day that Canada looks and says hey we recognize and honour the truth, let’s prevail its hope," said Delorme. “Its hope that the relationship between Indigneous people and Canada and Canadians is really the most important relationship moving forward.”