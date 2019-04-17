

CTV Regina





The City of Regina’s Executive Committee recommended council approves a municipal services and compatibility agreement with Cowessess First Nation.

Land located at 1246 Albert St. is owned by Cowessess and the nation wants see it become reserve land, pursuant to the terms of the Cowessess Flooding Claim Settlement Agreement.

In order for a First Nation to receive reserve status for land located within an urban centre, it must first negotiate and execute a servicing agreement with the municipality.

The agreement deals with issues of tax loss compensation, bylaw compatibility and dispute resolution. It is being recommended for approval by Cowessess’ council.

“One of the components of [urban reserve status] is to have a municipal servicing agreement with the municipality, the police service, which we're going through now,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “The Federal Government has the final say in that and that would happen when it goes to Ottawa for the final decision."

This won't be the first agreement negotiated between Cowessess and the city, as the First Nation already has agreements for land at 1236 and 1201 Angus St.

The agreement will be discussed at Regina City Council on April 29 and if approved, Cowessess will obtain reserve status. The nation would control taxes on the land, but would still need to pay City of Regina municipal taxes.