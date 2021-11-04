CP Rail lawsuit seeks tax repayment, exemptions from Sask. government over 141-year-old contract

REGINA -

The Canadian Pacific Railway is presenting arguments this month in a lawsuit filed against the Saskatchewan government over whether or not the rail line should have to pay provincial taxes, based on a 141-year-old contract.

The lawsuit centres around Clause 16 of a contract between CP Rail and the federal government signed in the 1880s that reads, in part, the rail line “and all stations and station grounds, work shops, buildings, yards” and more “shall be forever free from taxation by the Dominion, or by any province hereafter to be established.”

The claim is specific to the main CP line and does not include additional branches and lines.

CP Rail’s statement of claim goes on to detail how the contract was approved and ratified by parliament in the CPR Act and has never been repealed or amended and “is still, in full force and effect as a contractual right.”

The company is seeking repayment on several fronts including fuel and income tax dating back to 2002.

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Gordon Wyant would not comment on the specifics of the case given that it's currently before the courts, but did say the government is "concerned about the case".

"We're going to vigorously defend the claim that's been brought by the railway to defend the interests of the people of Saskatchewan," Wyant said Wednesday.

Arguments in the trial are currently underway and are expected to continue for the next few weeks.

More details to come...