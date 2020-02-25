CRAIK -- RCMP are investigating after reports a man attempted to abduct a young girl from the Craik School on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl said she was outside of the school just after 4 p.m. when an adult man in a white vehicle approached her and asked if she needed a ride.

When she declined, the man insisted, but then left on a gravel road towards Highway 11.

The girl immediately reported the incident to the school, who in turn called police.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and conducted searches, but did not find the suspect or the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a man and was believed to be wearing a dark shirt, and was not wearing a hat or glasses, and did not have facial hair.

The vehicle is described as a clean, white, newer model car, possibly with four doors. No licence plate information is available.

Craik RCMP continue to investigate, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the vehicle described near the Craik School Tuesday afternoon to report it immediately to the detachment.

Craik is approximately 119 kilometres northwest of Regina.