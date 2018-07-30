

CTV Regina





No one was injured after a house fire on Sunday night.

The blaze broke out at a home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street just before 10 p.m.

Fire crews told CTV News that no one was inside the home when they arrived.

The blaze was contained to a bedroom and attic at the back of the house.

The cause hasn’t been determined at this time, investigators will be back on scene on Monday.