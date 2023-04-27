Crews battle overnight fire in RM of Sherwood

Regina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood Thursday morning confirmed to be Big Bob's Meats.

According to a tweet from Regina Fire, crews were called to the scene around 1:29 Thursday morning and arrived to a significant amount of fire coming from the roof of the building.

The fire is said to be under control as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Big Bob's Meats confirmed on Facebook the fire was on their property.

"Overnight our shop burnt, pretty much to the ground. Our back part is intact with a freezer and smoker, which is a little glimmer of hope for us this morning," the Facebook post read.

Regina Fire said firefighters are continuing salvage and overhaul, adding more details will be provided when available.