Crews clean papers, boxes off Victoria Avenue East
Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020 9:56AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, January 22, 2020 11:36AM CST
Crews clean up papers on Victoria Avenue on Jan. 22, 2020 (Katy Syrota / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- City crews were working to clean up paper and boxes on the road on Victoria Avenue East.
Traffic was restricted on Victoria Avenue between the Ring Road overpass and Truesdale Drive on Wednesday morning. Crews said cleanup would take about an hour.
Some papers had bank information and others were business receipts.