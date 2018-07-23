

CTV Regina





A home in northwest Regina was damaged after fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 6500 block of First Avenue North shortly after 4 p.m.

Firefighters believe the fire broke out on the back deck of the house, and spread to the side of the house.

Crews were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the inside, but the inside of the house did sustain smoke damage and some damage to the ceiling.

A car in the backyard was also damaged.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.