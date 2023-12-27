Crews investigating 2 recent fires in Regina

REGINA
    Regina fire crews are investigating two recent fires.

    Around 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at the 1700 block of St. John Street and found a fire on the deck that extended into the home, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

    The fire was under control quickly and there was minor damage to the interior.

    No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

    Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday at the 800 block of Robinson Street.

    A fire was found in the basement that had spread to the main floor, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

    The fire was under control within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

