Crews investigating 2 recent fires in Regina

Regina fire crews are investigating two recent fires.

Around 8:51 p.m. on Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at the 1700 block of St. John Street and found a fire on the deck that extended into the home, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

RFPS responded to a fire 1700 Blk St.John St at 8:51 pm. First arriving crew found fire on the deck that had extended into the home. Fire under control quickly. Minor damage to the interior. Searches completed and no injuries reported. Fire is under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/ykFKFzlcbE — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) December 27, 2023

The fire was under control quickly and there was minor damage to the interior.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday at the 800 block of Robinson Street.

A fire was found in the basement that had spread to the main floor, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.