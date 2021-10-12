Crews investigating early morning house fire in north Regina

REGINA -

Investigators from Regina Fire Protective Services are on scene at a house fire at 835 Rae St.

Flames from the main floor burned up and through the roof. Firefighters arrived after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze. The home was sealed off while investigations continue. Regina Police rerouted traffic away from the area during the incident.

According to crews on scene, investigations are still underway.