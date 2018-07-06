

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Crews are currently underway setting up in Craven for Country Thunder 2018.

Organizers are adding some new policies this year to keep everyone safe during the festival.

"We do not allow backpacks or coolers any longer, or very large sized purses. We have gone to a clear bag policy which has been instituted at larger sporting facilities and stuff around North America over the last few years," said Kim Blevins, a festival organizer.

This new bag policy will be applied to the festival grounds, but not the campground.

Gates open on Tuesday for any festival goers who are camping this year.

The lineup this year features lots of big names including Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Chris Young. There will also be some local talent at the festival including The Hunter Brothers and Jess Moskaluke.

Country Thunder will also be making a special lineup announcement on Friday night.

"We have an announcement for 2019, a huge act. People have been asking for this artist for the last several years. So we're excited to announce this artist on Friday night," said Blevins.

Country Thunder kicks off in Craven on Thursday.