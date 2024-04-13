REGINA
    Crews respond to fire in North Central Regina

    Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family home in North Central Regina on Saturday morning.

    Upon arrival, crews found “significant” fire on the exterior of the vacant building on the 1100 block of Angus Street that extended into the attic, according to a post from Regina Fire on X.

    No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

