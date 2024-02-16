Crews respond to house fire in Regina

Regina Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street Friday afternoon.

According to a fire department investigator, five fire trucks responded to the blaze.

No people were found in the house following a search. However, there were reports of pets in the house, so a thorough secondary search will be done, the investigator said.

A reporter on scene observed firefighters peeling off vinyl siding to get to hot spots in the front wall. SaskPower and SaskEnergy crews were also on scene.

The fire is under investigation.

- With files from Gareth Dillistone