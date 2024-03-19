REGINA
Regina

    • Crews respond to overnight basement fire in southeast Regina

    (Regina Fire) (Regina Fire)
    No injuries were reported after a fire in the basement of a home in southeast Regina early Tuesday morning.

    Firefighters were called to a house on Sage Place in the far southeast end of the city around 3:30 a.m., Regina Fire said in a post on X.

    Upon arrival flames were coming from the basement windows, Regina Fire said.

    According to Regina Fire the family who lives in the home was alerted by their smoke alarms and was able to make a safe exit.

    The fire remains under investigation.

