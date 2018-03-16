

An early morning fire has damaged a home in south Regina.

Firefighters were called to a home on Uhrich Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

Regina fire says one woman got out of the house safely. No other injuries were reported.

The attic of the home and a trailer on the front lawn was damaged, but an estimate has not been released.

Regina Fire and Protective Services has completed its investigation and turned the file over to Regina police.