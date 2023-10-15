Regina

    • Crews respond to porch fire in Regina, investigation launched

    Crews respond to small house fire in North Central. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire) Crews respond to small house fire in North Central. (Courtesy: X/Regina Fire)

    Regina fire crews responded to the North Central area after a blaze was reported in the back porch of a home.

    Firefighters were on scene at the 1200 block of Rae Street at around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on X.

    The house fire was put out quickly and mainly affected the back porch of the home.

    Crews were able to successfully search the residence.

    An investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News