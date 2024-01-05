REGINA
Regina

    • Crews respond to rollover east of Regina

    First responders were called to the Trans Canada highway and the Regina Bypass near Pilot Butte for a rollover on Friday afternoon.

    Fire trucks and an ambulance were at the scene as of 4:45 p.m.

    It’s unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the rollover.

    - This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available...

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority

    There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Heavy fighting continues as UN official says Gaza has become 'uninhabitable'

    At least six people were killed in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in the southern Gaza city of Rafah overnight. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have crammed into Rafah, one of the areas where Israel has told people to seek refuge. But Israeli forces continue to strike all parts of the besieged territory.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News