Crews to repair Victoria Avenue water main break on Thursday
Water main break on Victoria Avenue in Regina on Aug. 15, 2018. (WAYNE MANTYKA/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:10PM CST
A portion of Victoria Avenue eastbound will be closed at 8:30 on Thursday morning as crews repair a water main break.
Water has been pouring out of a hole in the street at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Victoria Avenue for about a week.
The city says crews have been busy dealing with other water main breaks where service had been shut off to residents.