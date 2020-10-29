REGINA -- The seriousness of crime in Regina grew by one per cent from 2018 to 2019, with violent crime severity seeing a slightly larger increase.

The Crime Severity Index numbers, released on Thursday by Statistics Canada, show Regina received a score of 130 in 2019, a one per cent increase from 2018.

For 2019, Regina ranked as having the third highest crime severity numbers among census metropolitan areas in the country.

Even though the city saw an increase of one per cent, the total crime severity index has fallen by 10 per cent since 2009.

Regina scored 133 in 2019 for the violent crime severity index, an eight per cent increase from 2018. Violent crime severity has fallen by 15 per cent since 2009.

As for non-violent crime severity, the city scored 129. This is a one per cent decrease from 2018. Non-violent crime severity has fallen by seven per cent since 2009.

Regina ranked fourth for violent crime severity and second for non-violent crime severity among Canada’s census metropolitan areas.

The numbers come after Regina police reported earlier this week decreases in several types of crime.

According to the monthly statistics for September 2020, year-to-date there has been a 30.7 per cent decrease in crimes against people and property since September 2019.

Auto thefts have also decreased by 50.2 per cent since September 2019.