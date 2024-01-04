REGINA
Regina

    • Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received

    The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.

    A total of 771 anonymous tips were received, resulting in 18 arrests and 44 cases cleared. Of those, 25 per cent of cases involved drugs, and another 25 per cent involved property crimes.

    Anyone can anonymously provide information by calling the tip line, visiting the Crime Stoppers website, of using the P3 tips app.

    A tip that results in a crime being solved, or a crime prevented may be eligible for a cash reward. Last year, 25 rewards were approved by the Crime Stoppers board, but only nine were claimed.

    “It speaks to a willingness for someone to just make a difference in the community. To really being a part of having people held accountable for crimes that have been committed. And not doing it for the monetary value, but doing it to make a difference in the community,” said Lorilee Davies, deputy chief with the Regina Police Service.

    The Crime Stoppers program is planning to conducts more community outreach in the year ahead. They want to increase the number of tips by creating more awareness in schools, community centres, and with newcomers to Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein

    A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News