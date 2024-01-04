Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received

The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.

A total of 771 anonymous tips were received, resulting in 18 arrests and 44 cases cleared. Of those, 25 per cent of cases involved drugs, and another 25 per cent involved property crimes.

Anyone can anonymously provide information by calling the tip line, visiting the Crime Stoppers website, of using the P3 tips app.

A tip that results in a crime being solved, or a crime prevented may be eligible for a cash reward. Last year, 25 rewards were approved by the Crime Stoppers board, but only nine were claimed.

“It speaks to a willingness for someone to just make a difference in the community. To really being a part of having people held accountable for crimes that have been committed. And not doing it for the monetary value, but doing it to make a difference in the community,” said Lorilee Davies, deputy chief with the Regina Police Service.

The Crime Stoppers program is planning to conducts more community outreach in the year ahead. They want to increase the number of tips by creating more awareness in schools, community centres, and with newcomers to Canada.