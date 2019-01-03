More arrests are being made in the city of Regina thanks to Regina Crime Stoppers, according to police.

New statistics show Regina police made 22 arrests after tips through Crime Stoppers in 2018, double the 11 arrests made in 2017.

There were also 55 charges laid, up 61 per cent compared to the 2017 total of 34.

As well, a significant amount of drugs and property was recovered. Regina Crime Stoppers helped lead to the collection of $587,700 worth of property recovered and drugs seized. Last year’s number is also more than all the last four years combined.

The number of tips coming in did go down by 23 per cent compared to last year, but Crime Stoppers does partially attribute the drop to a changeover in the tip handling software.

Going forward Regina Crime Stoppers is planning to keep trying to get its message to more residents, by promoting its app and making school children and new Canadians aware of the program.