REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Crime Watch Advisory Network will expand to include municipal police services and conservation officers.

The program allows police to issue notices to residents by text, email or phone call, with details of potential crime in the area.

The expansion will include:

Weyburn Police Service

Moose Jaw Police Service

Prince Albert Police Service

Wilton Police Service

Corman Park Police Service

Dalmeny Police Service

Ministry of Environment / Conservation Officer Service

“Through this valuable program, police services and people in our communities are able to work together even more quickly and effectively to advance community safety and wellbeing across our province,” Chief Rick Bourassa, Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President, said.

The Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network began as a tool used by RCMP in the southern part of the province and has expanded to include more agencies.

Around 15,000 Saskatchewan residents are registered with the program.