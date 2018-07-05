

CTV Regina





Most crops are in good condition after scattered showers across the province.

Saskatchewan’s weekly crop report shows that most crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

According to the report, topsoil moisture conditions are slightly worse this week, due to warmer temperatures and a lack of moisture. Across the province, topsoil moisture is rated at four per cent surplus, 62 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil is rated at three per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 13 per cent very short.

The report says that haying has been delayed due to rain and humidity. Hay yields are reported to be much lower than average and many pastures are expected to have reduced carrying capacity throughout the summer.

The majority of crop damage this week was due to flooding, lack of moisture, strong winds and hail.