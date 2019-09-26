REGINA -- Thirty-nine per cent of the crop is in the bin, up from last week’s 23 per cent, according to the crop report.

Despite warm dry weather last week allowing producers to return to the field, the overall percentage of crops in the bin lags well behind the five-year average of 62 per cent.

Most of the crop harvested so far is tough, and has been pit into grain dryers and aeration bins.

Harvest is furthest ahead in the southwest corner of the province where 58 per cent of crop has been combined. The east-central region is the least advanced with 22 per cent of crop combined.

Ninety-four per cent of fall rye, 93 per cent of winter wheat, 89 per cent of field peas, 88 per cent of lentils, 59 per cent of barley, 48 per cent of durum, 36 per cent of mustard, 31 per cent of spring wheat and 17 per cent of canola is in the bin.

Another 61 per cent of canola and 19 per cent of mustard is swathed, or ready to be straight-cut.

Heavy rainfall, specifically in the eastern part of the province, has further delayed harvest. The areas around Lipton and Ituna received 94mm of rain.

Topsoil moisture conditions in Saskatchewan are rated at 15 per cent surplus, 79 per cent adequate and six per cent short.

Crop damage is occurring as a result of hail, strong wind, localized flooding and wildlife.