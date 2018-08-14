

CTV Regina





Hot and dry conditions in most of the province this summer have been hard on some Saskatchewan producers.

There isn’t much rain forecasted in the next couple of weeks for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan.

The Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan says certain areas of the province have experienced a good amount of moisture this year and are expecting high-quality crop yields.

In other areas, though, the dry weather has stopped sufficient crop growth. Environment Canada says the dry conditions are expected to remain for the rest of the year.

“We can see about 10 days out at best and that’s not with a lot of confidence because a lot can change in the longer-range period of time,” said meteorologist Terri Lang. “But, we aren’t seeing any big rain makers at this time, so anything that comes through is going to be spotty and pretty hit and miss.”

But with harvest on the horizon, producers say the dry weather will be beneficial. Any rain could have a negative impact on the quality of crops.

“Crop development has been accelerated, especially in the north particularly in this hot and that is a good news story,” said Todd Lewis with the Agriculture Producers Association. “I think if it continues this week, we’ll be in the 30’s again and that will bring that crop along. The quicker we can get them off and in the bin, the better. Most producers, generally, would welcome not having much rain for the next month or so.”

Lewis says this summer has allowed his farm to bounce back from 2017. But, it could be a hard winter on Saskatchewan producers with a shortage of feed available for cattle.