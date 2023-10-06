Crossbow seized by Regina police during recent traffic stop

Regina

    Two Regina men are facing weapons charges after police pulled over a vehicle with a crossbow in plain sight early Friday morning.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of Lorne Street N around 2:35 Friday morning, where a crossbow was in plain view and a gun along with ammunition was also found.

    Police said they also located a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

    A 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were jointly charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, police said.

    The 23-year-old suspect was also charged with 12 counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, the release said.

    The 36-year-old accused was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a scheduled substance, according to Regina police.

    Both suspects appeared in court Friday afternoon.

