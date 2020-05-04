REGINA -- The most recent loss report from Saskatchewan’s crown corporations show tens of thousands of dollars in losses due to theft by SaskPower and casino employees

Copper theft at SaskPower

In December 2019, it was reported that a SaskPower employee was stealing scrap copper. It was discovered that the theft has occurred in previous years, with a value of $12,000 in stolen product. In addition, roughly $8,500 in stolen copper was recovered.

The province says three employees were terminated, and “the corporate disciplinary process was applied to another six employees.”

SaskGaming says dealer paid out losing hands

On January 14, a guest at a casino reported to SaskGaming that they witnessed an unusual exchange between a dealer and a guest. The guest reported they believed that the dealer was paying out losing hands at a blackjack table.

The dealer was placed on leave and terminated shortly after. The allegation was confirmed by video surveillance, and the loss is believed to be $29,435. The dealer and the guest who was paid out also received a five year ban from SaskGaming locations.

The province did not indicate what casino the alleged crime took place in, but said they have deferred to Regina police to lay charges.