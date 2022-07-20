Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults

The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.

In June, a jury found the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party guilty on two counts of assault causing bodily harm. Patron, now 31, assaulted two Regina teachers, Amanda Ruschiensky and Allison Tokarz, in November 2019.

Ruschiensky previously told court she suffered a concussion, while Tokarz broke her wrist.

Crown prosecutor Ryan Snyder asked Justice Beverly Klatt for an 18-month incarceration sentence as well as a mandatory DNA order and 10-year firearm prohibition for the conviction.

“We are asking for 18 months, which is fairly close to the top end for assault causing bodily harm,” Snyder said, taking into account Patron’s relatively minor criminal record.

“You have to have a look at that and make the submission to the court as to what you think is appropriate, and it seemed in our opinion that 18 months is an appropriate sentence.”

Patron’s criminal record includes two previous convictions of assault and assault causing bodily harm stemming from separate incidents in Quebec and Ontario. Patron was granted a conditional discharge plus probation for both sentences.

Patron did not acknowledge those charges as convictions because he received conditional discharges.

“I’ve never been convicted of a crime,” he told the judge.

Patron was arrested in March 2021 following an incident at the Redvers Legion. He has been in custody ever since.

Factoring in the time he has already served for remand, Patron would not have to spend any more time behind bars if the judge orders an 18-month sentence.

Patron is representing himself. He did not recommend a sentence to the judge.

However, when Klatt asked about a possible sentence, Patron maintained that the crown has been malicious and “more injurious to the accused than the accused has been to any victim.”

During Patron’s closing arguments, he called the Crown’s case malicious in front of the jury. The judge later refuted that statement when instructing the jurors before deliberations.

Justice Klatt attempted to learn more about Patron, including his education, work history and background, to take into consideration before delivering the sentence.

Patron told the judge he graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 2014. He would not disclose where he worked, where he was living, where he was born or if he had siblings.

“I don’t put faith in her Majesty the Queen. I put my faith in God, and God has revealed to me who that lady named her Majesty the Queen really is,” Patron told the judge when asked why he would not discuss any personal information.

He did, however, tell the judge that his plans after being released will be “whatever God has in store.”

Klatt asked if Patron expressed any remorse for his actions, which is often viewed as a mitigating factor in a sentence.

“That’s between me and God,” he said.

When the judge asked about the possibility of rehabilitative programs, including anger management, to help prevent him from reoffending, Patron said he has “satisfactory control” over his emotional state.

Court ordered a mental health assessment around the time of Patron’s bail hearing, according to Snyder. He said nothing of any significance came back in the report.

“I think Mr. Patron’s issues more fall into questionable ideology as opposed to mental health issues, but I’m not the professional who did the report,” Snyder said.

Patron has represented himself throughout the legal proceedings. Snyder called it “unusual” for the accused to opt for a jury trial while unrepresented, adding it’s the first trial of that nature he’s ever done.

“Mr. Patron I don’t think is doing himself a favour by representing himself,” Snyder said.

“He’s entitled to put the Crown to the proof of its case, but normally if you want to have a trial, it’s because you have a defense, and I certainly didn’t see one during this trial.”

Patron will remain in custody until the judge’s decision, which is expected Aug. 23.

He is scheduled for another trial in Estevan on Sept. 26 related to charges of hate crimes.