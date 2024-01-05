Crown seeks 3-year prison term for former Sask. hockey coach guilty of sexual assault
Sentencing arguments in the Bernie Lynch case were read out loud Thursday afternoon.
Lynch who is a former junior hockey coach of the Regina Pats was found guilty of sexually assaulting and assaulting a 17-year-old boy for incidents that occurred in August 1988.
Prosecutor Chris White suggested Lynch serve three years in a federal prison, assuming there is a possibility for Lynch to be rehabilitated.
Speaking to the incidents from 1988, White stated Lynch was capable of good things. He was an intelligent man and had a successful hockey coaching background. He went on to say, Lynch abused his trust and authority over the victim while he was a coach.
He cared little for boundaries and the victim had no choice as he needed to do what the coach said whether it was activities off or on the ice, White said.
The victim, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, read an impact statement out loud.
He stated Lynch changed everything for him. The events from 1988 not only impacted himself but also his parents, teammates and his friends. He said Lynch needs to be held accountable.
Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock requested Lynch serve a lesser sentence of 18 months to two years less a day in a provincial system. Following that up with a two-year probation order. The order would also include no contact with the victim and he must take sex offender counselling.
“For him personally, two years or greater is going to have a massive financial impact that two years less a day wouldn’t have,” said Andrew Hitchcock, Lynch’s lawyer, arguing that the long-term impacts of having a more severe sentence served in federal custody on his record would be unfair.
“Just take for example one of the things that a court will take into consideration for someone who isn’t a citizen, is immigration consequences of the sentence because that is part of not of the punishment but it is part of what happens when are you sentenced.”
“He is trying to stay positive. He maintains his innocence to this day but he understands that the court has made its ruling and he respects the process. I’m sure he will file an appeal through the proper channels,” added Hitchcock.
Justice Peter T. Bergbusch reserved his decision. Lynch will be back in court for sentencing on Jan. 19.
