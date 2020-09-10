REGINA -- A new treatment centre which specializes in treating addiction to crystal meth is on track to open in Estevan next month.

The new centre, located at St. Joseph’s Hospital, offers 30 new beds for people seeking addictions treatment. There are 15 beds dedicated to those being treated for crystal meth addiction.

“When you have people in your community that are travelling to other areas of the province often to BC or other programs in the United States, having something in your own backyard will be so much more beneficial,” Estevan MLA Lori Carr said.

The government says the centre was established in Estevan because it was renovated from a previous addictions centre that closed in the 90s.

“There are some pre beds that will be on the grounds of the hospital. Then the treatment with no prescribed length. It will be a treatment tailored to their needs as long as they need and then the post beds,” Greg Hoffort, executive director of St. Joseph’s Hospital, said.

He said the community’s efforts were a major part in the facility opening.

“The community has reached out greatly to see what and where they can help. The local effort to get this place. We talked about the contractors and from furnishing. A lot of people have done amazing things and work to get us ready in short order,” Hoffort said.

Work on the new facility began in August and it’s set to open on Oct. 1.