CTV Concert Experience

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS (the “Rules”)

1. The CTV Concert Experience contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on June 24, 2019 and closes on June 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified

4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:

1) Text the word “SHINE” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Limit of one (1) Text Entry per individual per day during the Contest Period. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof that he/she the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.cawith “SHINE” in the subject line and your name, address, age, ten-digit day telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, age, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Limit of one (1) Email Entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

The Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as the “Entries” and each, an “Entry”.

5. Prize. There are two (2) prizes (each a “Prize”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets to the Bryan Adams performance taking place on July 10, 2019 at SaskTel Centre, 3515 Thatcher Avenue, Saskatoon, SK. The approximate retail value of each Prize is one hundred and forty-five dollars ($145.00) CAD.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. DRAW. On June 28, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1st) two entries drawn will each be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that /the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. In order to be declared the winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than July 8, 2019.

9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsors with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

10. All Entries become property ofContest Sponsors who assume no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsors do not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsors, in their sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond their control, Contest Sponsors reserve their right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsors reserves their right in their sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsors reserve their right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsors shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

11. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of his or her personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsors for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsors will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at www.bellmedia.ca/about/Media_Privacy.page. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsors should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 216 First Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3W3

12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

13. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsors and/or their affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.