CTV Morning Live REAL/Soccer Friendly Match CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

When could a verdict be reached in Depp-Heard trial?

The jury in the trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will head back into deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has spawned widespread attention in media and online. CTVNews.ca spoke to legal analysts about where the case goes from here.

