CTV Morning Live Regina Mother's Day Gift Guide CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
(the “Rules”)
1. The CTV Morning Live Regina Mother’s Day Gift Guide Contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on April 27, 2022 and closes on May 6, 2022 at t 11:59 a.m. CST (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize) and persons domiciled with any such winner are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:
1) Text the word “MOM” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof of being the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.
2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.ca with “MOM” in the subject line and your name, address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.
Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Entries” and each, an “Entry”. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day, regardless of the method of entry. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void.
5. PRIZE. There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of the following items: one (1) $200 gift certificate to be redeemed at Unique Nursery in Regina, SK; one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Foursight Supply Co. in Regina, SK; one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at TWB Décor in Regina, SK; one (1) prize basket from Tourism Moose Jaw valued at approx. $100; one (1) LG Hot Air Solar Balloon and one (1) $20 gift certificate to be redeemed Urban Farmgirl in Regina, SK. ; one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Oxygen Yoga in Regina, SK.; and one (1) $100 gift certificate to be redeemed at Cornwall Centre in Regina, SK. The gift certificates are subject to the terms and conditions of the issuers. The approximate retail value of the Prize is nine hundred and four dollars ($809.00) CAD.
6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility.
7. PRIZE DRAW: On May 6, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1st) Entry drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Immediately after the Prize draw, Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner by text or by telephone to notify them that they may have won the Prize. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.
8. In order to be declared the winner, the potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, potential winner has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use potential winner’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than May 20, 2022. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.
9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
10. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.
11. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 216 First Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3W3.
12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
13. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
