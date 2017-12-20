CTV Morning Live’s Bundle of Joy campaign wraps up
Donations for CTV Morning Live's Bundle of Joy campaign are shown on Dec. 12, 2017 (Alex Brown / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 5:11PM CST
CTV Morning Live’s Bundle of Joy campaign officially wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.
A stockpile of unopened diapers, baby wipes and formula were collected from Northgate Mall and dropped off at Carmichael Outreach. Donations were collected at the mall starting in November.
Northgate Mall also donated $2,000 to the campaign earlier this month.