CTV News Regina: Here's what's making headlines this Sunday

REGINA -

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.

AGRIBITION SET TO BEGIN

Canadian Western Agribition is set to begin at Evraz Place on Monday after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

62 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued a downward trend on Sunday as the province shows signs of stablilizing its fourth wave.

AFFECTED FAMILIES SPEAK ON HEALTHCARE DELAYS

The provincial government expects to resume most hospital services delayed by COVID-19’s fourth wave by the end of the month as several families have taken to the Legislature to share their stories over the past week.

PATS WIN FIRST GAME POST-PADDOCK RETURN

The Regina Pats returned to action Saturday night on the road against the rival Moose Jaw Warriors for their first game with a returning John Paddock behind the bench as head coach.

OLYMPIC CURLING TRIALS BEGIN

The tournament to determine which curling teams will represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing has begun in Saskatoon.

ICYMI: PALM OIL PETITION

A Moose Jaw girl, 13, is petitioning the Girl Guides of Canada to drop palm oil from its cookie recipe over the product’s role in deforestation.

INDIGENOUS CIRCLE: LOUIS RIEL DAY IN SASK.

On this week’s Indigenous Circle, David Prisciak has more from events marking Louis Riel Day in Saskatchewan, signifying the re-evaluation of the once controversial figure.