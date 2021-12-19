CTV News Regina: Here's what's making headlines this Sunday

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.

BOOSTER SHOTS SET TO OPEN TO 18+

Saskatchewan is set to expand its eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults starting on Monday, as announced by the province on Thursday.

78 NEW CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Saskatoon and Regina led the regions in new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 25 and 21 respectively.

WHERE TO GET RAPID TEST KITS IN REGINA

COVID-19 rapid tests are available from a number of locations in Regina, free of charge. Here’s where to find them.

ICYMI: BEDARD RELISHING WORLD JUNIOR SHOT

Connor Bedard hopes to make the most of his opportunity to join an elite list of 16-year-olds to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors, which get underway on Boxing Day.

INDIGENOUS CIRCLE

Nelson Bird hosts Indigenous Circle with stories about the return of the buffalo to a First Nation in the parkland and a look back at a Metis fiddle festival winding down operations in 2022.