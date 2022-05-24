CTV News Regina wins RTDNA award for audio-visual storytelling

CTV News Regina has won a 2022 regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) award.

The RTDNA Regional Award winners, celebrating the best in audio, video and digital journalism, were announced Tuesday.

CTV News Regina won the award for Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market) with a tour of seven-year-old Bella Thomson’s backyard castle.

The TikTok sensation from Swift Current, Sask. received the gift from Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan following a long health journey.

Bella was born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia, severe combined immunodeficiency and a condition that has her waiting for a bowel transplant.

CTV News Regina was also a finalist for the digital category in Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) for our coverage of Cowessess First Nation’s discovery of 751 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.