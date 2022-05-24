CTV News Regina wins RTDNA award for audio-visual storytelling
CTV News Regina has won a 2022 regional Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) award.
The RTDNA Regional Award winners, celebrating the best in audio, video and digital journalism, were announced Tuesday.
CTV News Regina won the award for Audio-Visual Storytelling (Small/Medium Market) with a tour of seven-year-old Bella Thomson’s backyard castle.
- WATCH: Tour Bella's castle from Make-A-Wish
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts sent to your device
The TikTok sensation from Swift Current, Sask. received the gift from Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan following a long health journey.
Bella was born with cartilage-hair hypoplasia, severe combined immunodeficiency and a condition that has her waiting for a bowel transplant.
CTV News Regina was also a finalist for the digital category in Breaking News (Small/Medium Market) for our coverage of Cowessess First Nation’s discovery of 751 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation's continuing gun violence problem as the country's latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
RCMP called to Victoria International Airport, flights suspended
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles toward the sea on Wednesday, its neighbors said, hours after President Joe Biden wrapped up his trip to Asia where he reaffirmed U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of the North's growing nuclear threat.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.
-
Parking, hotels and space: How Saskatoon city council will pick a downtown arena site
Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.
Winnipeg
-
18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 18 children and three adults, a state senator said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.
-
Winnipeg averaging around six stabbing calls a day in 2022: Police
New numbers from the Winnipeg Police Services show officers have been responding to multiple stabbing calls in 2022 and that continued over the long weekend.
-
'It's overwhelming': Manitoba premier, officials, get an aerial view of flood-stricken Whiteshell
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with government officials took an aerial tour of the Whiteshell Provincial Park on Tuesday as the area deals with significant floodwaters.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers
Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.
-
Calgary Stampeders suspend receiver Brendan Langley following airport brawl
The Calgary Stampeders have suspended receiver Brendan Langley indefinitely following his arrest at an airport in Newark, N.J.
-
Innisfail man charged with stealing electricty
The cost of electricity in Alberta in 2022 is so high people are stealing it - and getting caught.
Edmonton
-
'I was crying': Families of Chinatown victims challenge Edmonton council to make area safer
Tears were shed inside Edmonton City Hall Tuesday as family and friends of two men killed in Chinatown pleaded with councillors for help to make their community safer.
-
UCP cabinet ministers considering running to replace Kenney
Several of Jason Kenney's cabinet ministers would not rule out launching a campaign for his job on Tuesday as MLAs headed back into the legislature.
-
6-foot-long pet snake rescued from tree in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to an unusual animal rescue over the long weekend.
Toronto
-
Popular Toronto broadcaster 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from his position on Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
-
Doug Ford widens lead in final stretch of Ontario election campaign, poll suggests
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party have widened their lead ahead of next week's Ontario election, a new survey suggests.
-
Environment Canada confirms EF2 tornado was part of deadly Ontario storm
Environment Canada has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Uxbridge on Saturday as a powerful weather system made its way through Ontario, tearing apart homes and knocking out power to thousands of people.
Ottawa
-
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
-
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
-
Hunt for gas forcing many to drive across Ottawa to fill up cars, generators
City officials say gas supply issues and long lineups at the pumps should be resolved as soon as hydro is restored.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police respond to 'threat' at Victoria International Airport, flights may be diverted to Vancouver
Commercial flights have been cancelled and the public is being asked to stay away from Victoria International Airport in what the RCMP is describing as an "unfolding event."
-
Do you recognize this man? Police search for Surrey sex assault suspect
Police have released the name and photo of a man suspected of breaking into a woman's home and sexually assaulting her in Surrey.
-
Trudeau waffles when asked if Canada exists on stolen land
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Kamloops on Monday as an invited guest of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc as the First Nation marked the first anniversary of the confirmation of 215 unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school.
Montreal
-
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
-
Montreal police responded to 2 stabbings, 1 shooting in span of an hour Tuesday
Montreal police responded to two stabbings and one shooting within one hour Tuesday afternoon, including one incident that sent a 14-year-old boy to hospital.
-
Quebec lawyers ready to take Bill 96, the 'most gratuitous use of power,' to the UN
Bill 96 is 'the most gratuitous use of power I've ever seen,' said lawyer Julius Grey as he unveiled the plan by a committee of Quebec lawyers to challenge the new law, including going to the UN if necessary.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP called to Victoria International Airport, flights suspended
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
-
'Freak accident': Logging truck crash snarls traffic near Courtenay, B.C.
Police were at the scene of a serious crash near Courtenay, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man drowns while swimming in Nanaimo lake
Police say a man in his late 30s drowned while swimming in Nanaimo, B.C., on Sunday evening.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Passenger ship unveils Killarney to tourists, boosts local economy
History was made recently in Killarney as the Viking Octantis made its maiden stop at the Georgian Bay community.
-
Province bailing out Laurentian University with long-term loan
The Ontario government is providing Laurentian University with a long-term loan as the school works to emerge from insolvency.
-
Two people go missing during fishing trip near Latchford, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who went missing on the Montreal River on Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
-
Ticket-holders feel "conned" after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course race event.
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.