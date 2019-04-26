CTV Regina honoured its 2018 Citizen of the Year on Friday.

Sandy Wankel has spent the better part of the last two decades helping at risk youth at the North Central Family Centre.

“Every child is really entitled to a safe place, a safe place where they feel supported, they feel loved,” Wankel said of her work after the presentation.

Wankel was instrumental in founding the family centre, and for years has served as the center’s executive director. The centre brings programming, services, and support to at-risk youth and families, and has been widely recognized as the heart of the North Central community.

“Being able to work with the families we work with who go through so much in their lives, and the barriers and challenges that they overcome,” Wankel said. “To be able to offer them services to help them overcome those barriers has been life changing to me.”

Wankel is quick to use the award as a chance to express her gratitude to those who have helped the centre along the way.

“It’s given me an opportunity to say thank you and I mean the amazing people from all walks of life in Regina,” Wankel said.

The award is meant to recognize individuals who are examples of excellence in community service, and for hundreds of children and families in North Central, Wankel more than fits that description.