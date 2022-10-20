CTV Regina Citizen of the Year: How to nominate

Do you know someone who has distinguished themselves through service to their community?

If you know someone who has made a difference in Regina, help us give them the recognition they deserve!

HOW TO NOMINATE CITIZENS

Nominating someone for the CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award offers encouragement and spotlights those who demonstrate excellence in community service.

To nominate an individual, you can pick up a form at CTV Regina or download one right here.

You’ll need to include:

Colour closeup photo of the nominee

One page cover letter detailing why the nominee should be the next Regina Citizen of the Year.

Briefly describe the life history of the nominee

Provide details of the nominee’s education, professional accomplishments, and civic involvements

Include information about the nominee’s interests including clubs, associations, and volunteer organizations

List any awards or news articles that feature the nominee’s work in the community

Optional: Letters of support for the nominee

The presentation should be under 1,000 words.

You can drop the nomination application and supporting documents or mail them to the CTV Regina station. The deadline to submit an application is December 2 at 4 p.m.

2022 Regina Citizen of the Year

C/o CTV Regina

#1 Hwy. East

P.O. Box 2000

Regina, Saskatchewan

S4P 3E5

PAST RECIPIENTS

Previous winners of the CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award include CEO with the Regina District Chamber of Commerce John Hopkins in 2019. He was nominiated for his fundraising efforts as well as his role in creating the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo.

In 2020, Debbie Rodger was awarded for her work as a registered nurse for over four decades. She also has a long history of volunteerism including local skating clubs, Santas Anonymous, Grey Cup and the Memorial Cup.

In 2021, Sarah Kozusko was recognized for her efforts to create a safe place in her city. She was instrumental in getting critical vaccines to local organizations, and providing medical care to Regina’s Camp Hope.

The 2022 Citizen of the Year for Regina will be announced on December 31 during the 6 p.m. news.

This is the 20th year that CTV Regina has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.