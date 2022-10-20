CTV Regina Citizen of the Year: How to nominate

Regina citizen of the year 2022

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Eric Girard handed English relations file, advocate celebrates 'major first step'

    Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener