A new program is helping local tech companies to launch, grow and scale without leaving the province.

Cultivator is a business incubator launched by Conexus Credit Union.

“We provide mentorship, services, programming, access to capital and also co-location,” said Jordan McFarlen, Conexus’ business incubator manager.

Cultivator gives business owners and employees the chance to work in one location, alongside other tech-based companies. Although the companies might belong to different industries or appeal to different demographics, having them all in one location gives them the chance to work together.

“We’re really excited to bring this to Regina and help companies – both locally and across the province,” said McFarlen. “Also, creates that hub where you can have CEO to CEO conversations.

“It really brings people together in one space.”

Along with the company’s launch, its GROW program was also announced, consisting of 10 local innovative companies.

“Those are kind of our first testing companies, we’re calling it our beta cohort,” said McFarlen. “We’re testing the programming in real time, and making some tweaks. We want to get real user feedback to make sure that we’re providing what Saskatchewan startup companies need.”

Cultivator also offers more than a typical office.

A ping pong room, Kombucha on tap and turf floors are just a few things that sets the space apart.

Next year, Cultivator will move into an even bigger space, allowing more space local startups.