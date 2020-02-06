REGINA -- CUPE says around 100 jobs will be impacted by downsizing at Pioneer Village.

"[Staff] were given the notice that four units will be closing down, and those staff on those units will be given a layoff," Darlene Gilewich with CUPE said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is in the process of amalgamating services at Pioneer Village Nursing Home, which will result in several units in the facility to shut down. The closures will result in job loss for some employees, and will force some residents to relocate.

“The Sask. Party’s cuts to healthcare and their failure to invest in infrastructure are letting people down,” said NDP Leader Ryan Meili. “We have a growing seniors population, and not enough long-term care spaces to begin with. The Sask. Party has been dragging their feet on Pioneer Village, failing the seniors of our province.”

The closure stems from infrastructure issues.

"For the wellbeing and safety of the residents and the staff, we felt it was best to close those units [fully], versus closing one room at a time," Debbie Sinnett with the health authority said.