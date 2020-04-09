CARRY THE KETTLE NAKODA NATION -- A First Nation in Saskatchewan is taking steps to protect its residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation has added checkpoints at its entrances to try to limit the possibility of exposure, especially for children and elders. Vehicles are stopped as they leave Carry the Kettle, where someone will as where they’re headed and give them information on COVID-19.

The First Nation has also stockpiled essential supplies like flour and canned goods so people won’t need to head into nearby towns and cities.

The band is providing an Easter to its residents, again to keep people from heading out of their homes.

An 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew was announced on Thursday morning.

Anyone returning from travel is also asked if they’re experiencing any symptoms.

A number of other First Nations in the province are taking similar steps to combat the pandemic.