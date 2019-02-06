

One of the most decorated curlers of all time is coaching at this year’s provincial Tankard.

Russ Howard has represented Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland at the Brier, but now he’s looking to add a green jacket to that collection.

“This is the heartbeat of curling out there,” Russ said. “Not to knock New Brunswick, but it’s just so different.”

The 62-year-old made his way out west to coach his daughter Ashley, and this year he’s also coaching his son Steve and future son-in-law Scott Deck.

Steve lives in Alberta, so when it comes to the Tankard, the father-son duo stay at the Deck household.

“Winters are interesting, my house is full in the winter but it’s great. They talk curling all the time,” Deck said. “You learn so much just even sitting at the table.”

The coaching role is a new one for Russ. He said he isn’t used to watching the pressure moments from the sidelines.

“You’re just crawling at the glass trying to get out there,” Russ said. “The old juices come back.”

The Steve Howard team is ranked 15th out of 16 teams at provincials, but Steven likes their chances.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from dad,” Steve said. “Whoever handles distractions the best will be the best and if we’re not ranked number one, I’m OK with that. Because at the first start of the draw, there are 16 teams, we’re all ranked number one.”

The Saskatchewan Tankard provincial curling championship is taking place Feb. 6 to 10 in Whitewood.