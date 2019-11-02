Residents of the College Park Retirement Residence had the chance to buy presents for their loved ones on Saturday, and four of the residents got the opportunity to sell some of the items they’ve been working on.

Out of the 23 vendors, four were residents of the retirement home who had been working for months in preparation. Resident Patsy Frederick was one of the four who chose to sell items at College Parks annual Christmas craft sale. Frederick sold hand-painted cards that she had been working on for months.

"Well my son does watercolours and paintings, and my granddaughter does woodworking and things like that, so I kind of thought I’d copy the rest of them,” resident of College Park Retirement Residence Patsy Frederick.

She made about two cards a day on average with each one taking over an hour.

"When you're retired, you need something to keep you busy,” Frederick said.

Frederick says artistry runs in her family, but she didn't know she had it in her until a year ago. She started making hand-painted cards as a hobby in retirement.

"I make custom ones, I can make a certain picture or a certain flower for a certain month or a name on them or a wedding anniversary. Things like that," Frederick said.

The sale allows residents the chance to buy presents for their loved ones before the holidays, including scarves, paintings, jewelry, and of course decorations.

"Lots of our residents can't get out of the building, so it's nice for them to get presents for their family and friends, and instead of going out they can just come down, there's huge variety for them here to buy the gifts,” College Park Retirement Residence Marketing Director Myllis Yeo said.